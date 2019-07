Top 20 IT&C Wholesalers’ Revenue up 13% to RON3.8B in 2018



The cumulated revenue of the top 20 IT&C wholesalers in Romania rose 13% to 3.8 billion lei (EUR808 million) in 2018, while net profit stood at RON25.4 million, down 54% over the previous year, ZF has found from the companies’ filings with the Finance Ministry. The profit margin of the 20 was (...) Top 20 IT&C Wholesalers’ Revenue up 13% to RON3.8B in 2018.The cumulated revenue of the top 20 IT&C wholesalers in Romania rose 13% to 3.8 billion lei (EUR808 million) in 2018, while net profit stood at RON25.4 million, down 54% over the previous year, ZF has found from the companies’ filings with the Finance Ministry. The profit margin of the 20 was (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]