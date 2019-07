Private Equity Firm Mid Europa Partners Opens Office in Bucharest



Mid Europa Partners, one of the most active private equity firms in Romania in the last few years, has recently opened an office in Bucharest, which is one more sign it is carefully looking at investments in this country.