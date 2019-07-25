Romania wins women’s artistic gymnastics team silver at EYOF 2019



Romania's women's artistic gymnastics team made up of Irina Antonia Duta, Silviana Maria Sfiringu-Gheorghe and Ioana Andreea Stanciulescu, won the silver medal in the team competition at the Baku 2019 European Youth Summer Olympic Festival. Russia ranked first with 108.050 points, followed by Romania (106.800) and Great Britain (103.850). Stanciulescu and Sfiringu also advanced to the all-around final as the second best qualifier (53.700 points) and fourth (52.000), respectively. Their teammate Duta finished 12th (50.500) and missed a spot in the final. Sfiringu-Gheorghe qualified for the beam final on the fifth position (13.150), Stanciulescu finished 9th on this apparatus (12.800) and will be a first substitute, while Duta ranked 14th (12.350) and was left out of the final. Stanciulescu (13.350 points, second in qualifications) and Sfiringu (13.050 points - fourth) also advanced to the floor final, while Duta finished 6th (12.950), failing to qualify. Stanciulescu moved into the uneven bars' final with the second best routine (13.150), Duta came in 16th in qualifying (12.450) and Sfiringu 38th (11.350). In the vault final, Stanciulescu (14.000) and Sfiringu (13.975) will compete as the best two qualifiers. After four days of competitions, Romania ranks 6th in the medal standing with 3 gold and 3 silver medals, behind Russia, 13-8-11, Azerbaijan, 9-5-5, Turkey, 6-4-5, Great Britain, 5-5-2, and Italy, 4-4-3. Romania has won three gold medals in Baku: Georgiana Lavinia Antuca in the girls' 46-kg wrestling event; Giorgia-Barbara Hagianu in the girls' 40-kg judo event, and David Popovici in the 100 m freestyle swimming race; three silver medals: Ana-Maria Pirvu in the girls' 49-kg judo event; Robert-Alexandru Matei in the boys' 50-kg judo event, and the women's artistic gymnastics team (Antonia Duta, Silviana Maria Sfiringu-Gheorghe and Ioana Andreea Stanciulescu). Romania has lined up 103 athletes aged 14 to 18 for the 15th edition of the European Youth Summer Olympic Festival, in Baku, Azerbaijan, July 21-27. They compete in artistic gymnastics, athletics, cycling, handball, judo, swimming, volleyball, tennis and wrestling events, nine of the ten sports in the competition that also include basketball. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Mihai Tenea; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu; editor: Adina Panaitescu)

