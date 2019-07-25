Romania shortlists three to vie for European prosecutor



Daniel Horodniceanu, Catalin-Laurentiu Borcoman and Claudiu Dumitrescu are the three candidates shortlisted by the Romanian Ministry of Justice (MJ) for the office of European prosecutor. According to a MJ press statement, the final stage for the nomination of the three candidates for the office of European prosecutor ended on Tuesday after the interview with the last candidate that signed up for the competition. "Following the interview, the panel selected three candidates to be recorded in alphabetical order on the list of the Ministry of Justice to be submitted to the selection board, as provided for in Article 14 (3) of Regulation (EU) 2017/1939, for the nomination by the Council of the European Union. The three selected candidates are: Catalin-Laurentiu Borcoman, Constantin-Claudiu Dumitrescu and Daniel-Constantin Horodniceanu," according to MJ. The ministry mentions that out of eight initial candidates, five were interviewed, two withdrew and one was rejected by the selection panel for failing to meet the conditions set out in Article 1(3), of Government Emergency Ordinance 8/2019. Four of the remaining candidates were interviewed on July 9 and the fifth on July 23. MJ points out that the selection was organised in accordance with all legal procedures. "Candidates' assessment was done on the basis of the relevant aspects resulting from the interview, analysing the candidate's proof of relevant practical experience, and other verifiable aspects arising from previous work." *** Catalin-Laurentiu Borcoman was the head of Brasov Directorate for Investigating Organised Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT). *** Constantin-Claudiu Dumitrescu is the head of the National Anti-Corruption Directorate (DNA) department in charge with combating fraud against the European Union's financial interests. Between 2011 and 2013, he was the head of the Anti-Fraud Department. *** Daniel Horodniceanu headed DIICOT between 2015 and 2018. He also ran for a second term as head of DIICOT, but also for the office of Romania's attorney general, but he was rejected by then Justice Minister Tudorel Toader. AGERPRES (RO - author: Andreea Rotaru, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

