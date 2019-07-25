ALDE’s Tariceanu: Me and my colleagues, we’re not umbilically tied to governance



Chairman of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) Calin Popescu-Tariceanu believes that his party is not "umbilically tied to the governance," underscoring that he doesn’t care about his Senate President office. "Despite the fact that I have the feeling of a political responsibility, me and my colleagues, we are not umbilically tied to the governance. Some of the colleagues in the PSD [the Social Democratic Party] made a wrong assumption, which got to my ears: ’the ALDE won’t leave the governance because Tariceanu is the President of the Senate.’ The Senate President office is an extremely honoring to me, but I am not tied to this aspect. My colleagues who are ministers [aren’t tied to it] either, they weren’t born ministers, nor I was born President of the Senate. During my political activity I held various high responsibility offices, but I haven’t clung to any office. This is not the element that should lay at the basis of this analysis," Tariceanu told the TVR 1 national television station on Wednesday. He mentioned that some of his colleagues asked him to leave the ruling coalition, but the pro-governance arguments were based "on the idea of maintaining political stability." The Senate President argued that the consciousness of the PSD and the ALDE forming a coalition doesn’t exist in "everyone’s mind." AGERPRES (RO - author: Livia Popescu, editor: Antonia Nita; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu) ALDE’s Tariceanu: Me and my colleagues, we’re not umbilically tied to governance.Chairman of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) Calin Popescu-Tariceanu believes that his party is not "umbilically tied to the governance," underscoring that he doesn’t care about his Senate President office. "Despite the fact that I have the feeling of a political responsibility, me and my colleagues, we are not umbilically tied to the governance. Some of the colleagues in the PSD [the Social Democratic Party] made a wrong assumption, which got to my ears: ’the ALDE won’t leave the governance because Tariceanu is the President of the Senate.’ The Senate President office is an extremely honoring to me, but I am not tied to this aspect. My colleagues who are ministers [aren’t tied to it] either, they weren’t born ministers, nor I was born President of the Senate. During my political activity I held various high responsibility offices, but I haven’t clung to any office. This is not the element that should lay at the basis of this analysis," Tariceanu told the TVR 1 national television station on Wednesday. He mentioned that some of his colleagues asked him to leave the ruling coalition, but the pro-governance arguments were based "on the idea of maintaining political stability." The Senate President argued that the consciousness of the PSD and the ALDE forming a coalition doesn’t exist in "everyone’s mind." AGERPRES (RO - author: Livia Popescu, editor: Antonia Nita; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Charles De Gaulle Plaza Office Building in Bucharest Up For Sale Charles de Gaulle Plaza office building in Piata Aviatorilor in Bucharest, held by Germany’s GLL Real Estate, is up for sale, real estate market sources say. GLL Real Estate is part of Australian Macquirie group, which manages more than AUD500 million dollars (over EUR300 million) in (...)



Romania acquires attack helicopters. Possible agreement with the US By Jerom Bolt The Minister of Economy, Niculae Bădălău, today, on the occasion of the ministry's balance sheet for 2019, spoke about the purchase of helicopters for the Romanian Army. The Romanian official stressed the need for such a purchase and announced a possible agreement with the United (...)



CSAT meeting on July 30 (sources) Romania's Supreme Council for National Defence (CSAT) will convene on Tuesday, July 30, in sitting, official sources told AGERPRES. The meeting, to be chaired by President Klaus Iohannis, will take place from 13:00 hrs. The Minister of Public Finance, Eugen Teodorovici, announced on (...)



Postage stamps issue 'Simona Halep, the Romanian tennis ambassador', in circulation as of Friday Romfilatelia launches on Friday the postage stamps issue 'Simona Halep, the Romanian tennis ambassador', made up of one perforated souvenir sheet and one imperforated souvenir sheet in order to honor the tennis player's series of performances and especially winning the (...)



Romania's environmental authorities pledge to urgently address issues signalled by EC on Thursday The Ministry of Environment will make efforts to urgently address the environmental issues signalled by the European Commission in the letter of formal notice sent this Thursday, the ministry said in a release. Thus, as far as air quality monitoring is concerned, as the European (...)



Deepening strategic partnerships - essential goal for Romania, says Deputy PM Birchall at end of term Ana Birchall on Thursday presented the stocktaking report of her term as Deputy Prime Minister for the implementation of the strategic partnerships, stressing that the development, consolidation and deepening of the strategic partnerships are and will remain Romania's main goals. In the (...)



Romanian Government Set To Revise Budget in August Romania's government will likely approve this year's fist state budget revision in August, pending approvals from the country's defense body and other institutions, finance minister Eugen Teodorovici said Thursday.

