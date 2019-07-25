PM Dancila: I would like better dialogue between Romania’s Gov’t and European institutions on CVM



Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said that, in respect to the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (CVM), she would like a much better dialogue between Romania's Government and the European institutions, pointing out that she had talked with acting European Commission First Vice-President Frans Timmermans on this topic. "I had a discussion with Frans Timmermans before the current appointments to the European institutions, before the vote of the President of the European Commission, the European Council and the head of Parliament, referring to the CVM and I said I would like a better dialogue between Romania's Government and the European institutions. I believe the experts in the European institutions with the experts of Romania and - why not? - with experts from other countries should analyse each point of the CVM. There are points that we must transpose, there are some we cannot transpose because we would breach the Constitution, nevertheless each one of these must be explained if it cannot be enforced, there should be dialogue, and on behalf of the Romanian Government, the Justice Ministry there will be all this openness, because we want the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism for Romania to be lifted," Viorica Dancila said on Digi 24 private television broadcaster on Wednesday evening. The Prime Minister added that, in her point of view, the CVM is a measure only applied to Romania and Bulgaria, therefore "it is a different manner of treating certain states." "However I believe we, too, must make efforts, have a better dialogue, make the right decisions, so that the final result be the CVM lifting," Dancila also said. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Antonia Nita; EN - author: Adina Panaitescu, editor: Rodica State)

