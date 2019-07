Grampet Group Hires George Dinu As Chief Financial Officer



Freight railway group Grampet, owned by Romanian businessman Gruia Stoica, has recruited George Dinu for the position of Chief Financial Officer (CFO), which implies coordinating the financial-accounting, fiscal and risk control activities, as well as the planning and control operations within (...)