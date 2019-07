BT: Overdue Loans Rate At Decade-Low YoY In June 2019



The volume of overdue loans decreased by 11.2% at the end of June 2019, compared with the same period a year before, down to RON7.4 billion, reaching the lowest level since October 2009, against the backdrop of higher household income, lower real financing costs and an amelioration of the (...)