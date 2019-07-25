CBRE: Manufacturing Companies Generate 5% Of Logistics And Industrial Space Demand In Jan-June 2019



Manufacturing companies generated 5% of the demand for logistics and industrial space, in the first six months of 2019, being traded a total surface area of 112,500 square meters. Market players expect investments of hundreds of millions of euros, over the next three-five years, for the (...) CBRE: Manufacturing Companies Generate 5% Of Logistics And Industrial Space Demand In Jan-June 2019.Manufacturing companies generated 5% of the demand for logistics and industrial space, in the first six months of 2019, being traded a total surface area of 112,500 square meters. Market players expect investments of hundreds of millions of euros, over the next three-five years, for the (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]