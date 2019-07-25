FinMin: Budget revision might pass in early August



Finance Minister Eugen Teodorovici said on Thursday that there is no time for the budget revision to be approved July 31, as initially planned, but the government could pass it a week later. He attended the release of 2019 edition of the White Paper on SMEs in Romania by the National Council of Romania’s Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises, and was asked by journalists upon leaving, when the budget rectification will take place. "There are a few things to be completed first. Revision approval by the government depends on the Supreme Council for National Defence (CSAT) approving it first. CSAT will convene next week, which means that the revision will not take place on July 31st, because there are several steps to be taken: CSAT, the Fiscal Council, the Economic and Social Council (CES), and then July 31 will probably not be a feasible date for revision, maybe the next week will be," said Teodorovici. He added that the revision bill could be published for public debate on Monday. "Each of my minister colleagues will have to publicly state their situation. It is not the minister of finance coming up with the presentation of each ministry. I can present the macroeconomic elements and each minister presents its situation, what it has to do throughout the year, just to be able to answer all the technical elements," Teodorovici said. Journalists mentioned a statement by national chairman of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE), minor at rule, Calin Popescu-Tariceanu that his ministers were not invited to discuss the revision and might not approve it, with Teodorovici replying: "(...) We, all the ministerial colleagues will, of course, discuss at the same table." Teodorovici also said that the government deficit target for the end of the year is kept in place at 2.76pct of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP). AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Cernat, editor: Nicoleta Gherasi; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) FinMin: Budget revision might pass in early August.Finance Minister Eugen Teodorovici said on Thursday that there is no time for the budget revision to be approved July 31, as initially planned, but the government could pass it a week later. He attended the release of 2019 edition of the White Paper on SMEs in Romania by the National Council of Romania’s Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises, and was asked by journalists upon leaving, when the budget rectification will take place. "There are a few things to be completed first. Revision approval by the government depends on the Supreme Council for National Defence (CSAT) approving it first. CSAT will convene next week, which means that the revision will not take place on July 31st, because there are several steps to be taken: CSAT, the Fiscal Council, the Economic and Social Council (CES), and then July 31 will probably not be a feasible date for revision, maybe the next week will be," said Teodorovici. He added that the revision bill could be published for public debate on Monday. "Each of my minister colleagues will have to publicly state their situation. It is not the minister of finance coming up with the presentation of each ministry. I can present the macroeconomic elements and each minister presents its situation, what it has to do throughout the year, just to be able to answer all the technical elements," Teodorovici said. Journalists mentioned a statement by national chairman of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE), minor at rule, Calin Popescu-Tariceanu that his ministers were not invited to discuss the revision and might not approve it, with Teodorovici replying: "(...) We, all the ministerial colleagues will, of course, discuss at the same table." Teodorovici also said that the government deficit target for the end of the year is kept in place at 2.76pct of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP). AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Cernat, editor: Nicoleta Gherasi; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Charles De Gaulle Plaza Office Building in Bucharest Up For Sale Charles de Gaulle Plaza office building in Piata Aviatorilor in Bucharest, held by Germany’s GLL Real Estate, is up for sale, real estate market sources say. GLL Real Estate is part of Australian Macquirie group, which manages more than AUD500 million dollars (over EUR300 million) in (...)



Romania acquires attack helicopters. Possible agreement with the US By Jerom Bolt The Minister of Economy, Niculae Bădălău, today, on the occasion of the ministry's balance sheet for 2019, spoke about the purchase of helicopters for the Romanian Army. The Romanian official stressed the need for such a purchase and announced a possible agreement with the United (...)



CSAT meeting on July 30 (sources) Romania's Supreme Council for National Defence (CSAT) will convene on Tuesday, July 30, in sitting, official sources told AGERPRES. The meeting, to be chaired by President Klaus Iohannis, will take place from 13:00 hrs. The Minister of Public Finance, Eugen Teodorovici, announced on (...)



Postage stamps issue 'Simona Halep, the Romanian tennis ambassador', in circulation as of Friday Romfilatelia launches on Friday the postage stamps issue 'Simona Halep, the Romanian tennis ambassador', made up of one perforated souvenir sheet and one imperforated souvenir sheet in order to honor the tennis player's series of performances and especially winning the (...)



Romania's environmental authorities pledge to urgently address issues signalled by EC on Thursday The Ministry of Environment will make efforts to urgently address the environmental issues signalled by the European Commission in the letter of formal notice sent this Thursday, the ministry said in a release. Thus, as far as air quality monitoring is concerned, as the European (...)



Deepening strategic partnerships - essential goal for Romania, says Deputy PM Birchall at end of term Ana Birchall on Thursday presented the stocktaking report of her term as Deputy Prime Minister for the implementation of the strategic partnerships, stressing that the development, consolidation and deepening of the strategic partnerships are and will remain Romania's main goals. In the (...)



Romanian Government Set To Revise Budget in August Romania's government will likely approve this year's fist state budget revision in August, pending approvals from the country's defense body and other institutions, finance minister Eugen Teodorovici said Thursday.

