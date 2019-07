Cristescu Brothers Expand Orastie Adventure Park for EUR1M



Romanian businessmen Marius and Emil Cristescu have invested EUR1 million to expand their adventure park in Orastie, Hunedoara county, adding a children's pool area, a zip line and a sweet shop. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]