Orange Romania Turnover Drops 2.4% in 2Q, to EUR268.5M



Telecom operator Orange Romania registered a turnover of EUR268.5 million in the second quarter, down 2.4% on the year, due to lower interconnection interconnection fees for mobile voice calls and lower equipment sales, the company sad (...)