Romanian Diplomat Cornel Feruta Appointed Acting Director General of IAEA



Romanian diplomat Cornel Feruta has been appointed acting director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), following the death of Yukiya Amano, the agency said in a press release Thursday.