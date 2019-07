Fashion House Outlet Center Bucharest Posts 16% Higher Sales In 1H/2019



Fashion House Outlet Center Bucharest, developed by Belgian firm Liebrecht & wooD within the West Park Retail project in capital Bucharest, reported 16% higher sales year-on-year in the first half of 2019, and a 6% visitor traffic.