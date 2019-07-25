Deepening strategic partnerships - essential goal for Romania, says Deputy PM Birchall at end of term



Ana Birchall on Thursday presented the stocktaking report of her term as Deputy Prime Minister for the implementation of the strategic partnerships, stressing that the development, consolidation and deepening of the strategic partnerships are and will remain Romania’s main goals. In the activity report published on her social page, Birchall states that during her term, she has worked for the development, deepening and expansion of the Strategic Partnership with the United States of America in the political, military and security, economic and social fields, having "a crucial role in ensuring Romania’s security." According to the cited document, Ana Birchall had "over 50 bilateral substantive meetings with senior US dignitaries", where she highlighted the goal of Prime Minister Viorica Dancila and of the Romanian Government to deepen and strengthen the Strategic Partnership with the US along all its dimensions, especially in the economic field. In the report presented by Ana Birchall, it is mentioned that the bilateral Strategic Partnership for the European integration of the Republic of Moldova has been a priority of the Dancila Government since taking over the office, with particular attention being paid "to the projects that will ensure the interconnection of the Republic of Moldova with the European Union through Romania, in energy, transport, in ensuring institutional compatibility," the cited source shows. With regard to the relationship with the UK, Birchall specified that in all the steps she undertook, she pursued the boosting of the strategic partnership, including in the post-Brexit context. According to the report, other lines of action were "to deepen the Strategic Partnership with France and to continue implementing the Strategic Partnership Roadmap in all its dimensions, as well as to" strengthen the substantially strategic partnership with Germany." During her term of office, Ana Birchall shows that she has acted to strengthen and develop the Strategic Partnership with Spain, in all its dimensions. Another priority of the Romanian diplomacy - the Enhanced Strategic Partnership with Italy - was another promoted objective, its consolidation and development being constantly made in Birchall’s discussions with Italian interlocutors, the stocktaking report mentions. At the same time, within the bilateral relations with Poland, the Deputy Prime Minister has worked to deepen and strengthen the Strategic Partnership, based on the convergent interests of the two states within the EU, NATO and the Eastern Neighbourhood. As far as the Strategic Partnership with Turkey is concerned, all the steps taken have been aimed at strengthening Romania’s objective "based on common interests, especially in the security and economic spheres." Ana Birchall says she also acted to promote Romania’s candidacy for a non-permanent membership in the UN Security Council for the 2020-2021 period, noting that she actively supported the efforts of the coordinating institution, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, to promote Romania’s candidacy. "Since taking office, the Deputy Prime Minister for Strategic Partnership Implementation has supported and promoted Romania’s candidacy at the OECD, highlighting Romania’s expertise, including within the bilateral meetings with OECD Secretary-General Angel Gurria and other officials," shows Anna Birchall’s stocktaking report. Starting Wednesday, Mihai Fifor holds the position of Deputy Prime Minister for the implementation of Romania’s strategic partnerships.AGERPRES(RO - author: Alina Novaceanu, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican) Deepening strategic partnerships - essential goal for Romania, says Deputy PM Birchall at end of term.Ana Birchall on Thursday presented the stocktaking report of her term as Deputy Prime Minister for the implementation of the strategic partnerships, stressing that the development, consolidation and deepening of the strategic partnerships are and will remain Romania’s main goals. In the activity report published on her social page, Birchall states that during her term, she has worked for the development, deepening and expansion of the Strategic Partnership with the United States of America in the political, military and security, economic and social fields, having "a crucial role in ensuring Romania’s security." According to the cited document, Ana Birchall had "over 50 bilateral substantive meetings with senior US dignitaries", where she highlighted the goal of Prime Minister Viorica Dancila and of the Romanian Government to deepen and strengthen the Strategic Partnership with the US along all its dimensions, especially in the economic field. In the report presented by Ana Birchall, it is mentioned that the bilateral Strategic Partnership for the European integration of the Republic of Moldova has been a priority of the Dancila Government since taking over the office, with particular attention being paid "to the projects that will ensure the interconnection of the Republic of Moldova with the European Union through Romania, in energy, transport, in ensuring institutional compatibility," the cited source shows. With regard to the relationship with the UK, Birchall specified that in all the steps she undertook, she pursued the boosting of the strategic partnership, including in the post-Brexit context. According to the report, other lines of action were "to deepen the Strategic Partnership with France and to continue implementing the Strategic Partnership Roadmap in all its dimensions, as well as to" strengthen the substantially strategic partnership with Germany." During her term of office, Ana Birchall shows that she has acted to strengthen and develop the Strategic Partnership with Spain, in all its dimensions. Another priority of the Romanian diplomacy - the Enhanced Strategic Partnership with Italy - was another promoted objective, its consolidation and development being constantly made in Birchall’s discussions with Italian interlocutors, the stocktaking report mentions. At the same time, within the bilateral relations with Poland, the Deputy Prime Minister has worked to deepen and strengthen the Strategic Partnership, based on the convergent interests of the two states within the EU, NATO and the Eastern Neighbourhood. As far as the Strategic Partnership with Turkey is concerned, all the steps taken have been aimed at strengthening Romania’s objective "based on common interests, especially in the security and economic spheres." Ana Birchall says she also acted to promote Romania’s candidacy for a non-permanent membership in the UN Security Council for the 2020-2021 period, noting that she actively supported the efforts of the coordinating institution, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, to promote Romania’s candidacy. "Since taking office, the Deputy Prime Minister for Strategic Partnership Implementation has supported and promoted Romania’s candidacy at the OECD, highlighting Romania’s expertise, including within the bilateral meetings with OECD Secretary-General Angel Gurria and other officials," shows Anna Birchall’s stocktaking report. Starting Wednesday, Mihai Fifor holds the position of Deputy Prime Minister for the implementation of Romania’s strategic partnerships.AGERPRES(RO - author: Alina Novaceanu, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Charles De Gaulle Plaza Office Building in Bucharest Up For Sale Charles de Gaulle Plaza office building in Piata Aviatorilor in Bucharest, held by Germany’s GLL Real Estate, is up for sale, real estate market sources say. GLL Real Estate is part of Australian Macquirie group, which manages more than AUD500 million dollars (over EUR300 million) in (...)



Romania acquires attack helicopters. Possible agreement with the US By Jerom Bolt The Minister of Economy, Niculae Bădălău, today, on the occasion of the ministry's balance sheet for 2019, spoke about the purchase of helicopters for the Romanian Army. The Romanian official stressed the need for such a purchase and announced a possible agreement with the United (...)



CSAT meeting on July 30 (sources) Romania's Supreme Council for National Defence (CSAT) will convene on Tuesday, July 30, in sitting, official sources told AGERPRES. The meeting, to be chaired by President Klaus Iohannis, will take place from 13:00 hrs. The Minister of Public Finance, Eugen Teodorovici, announced on (...)



Postage stamps issue 'Simona Halep, the Romanian tennis ambassador', in circulation as of Friday Romfilatelia launches on Friday the postage stamps issue 'Simona Halep, the Romanian tennis ambassador', made up of one perforated souvenir sheet and one imperforated souvenir sheet in order to honor the tennis player's series of performances and especially winning the (...)



Romania's environmental authorities pledge to urgently address issues signalled by EC on Thursday The Ministry of Environment will make efforts to urgently address the environmental issues signalled by the European Commission in the letter of formal notice sent this Thursday, the ministry said in a release. Thus, as far as air quality monitoring is concerned, as the European (...)



Romanian Government Set To Revise Budget in August Romania's government will likely approve this year's fist state budget revision in August, pending approvals from the country's defense body and other institutions, finance minister Eugen Teodorovici said Thursday.



Cristescu Brothers Expand Orastie Adventure Park for EUR1M Romanian businessmen Marius and Emil Cristescu have invested EUR1 million to expand their adventure park in Orastie, Hunedoara county, adding a children's pool area, a zip line and a sweet shop.

