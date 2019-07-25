Postage stamps issue ’Simona Halep, the Romanian tennis ambassador’, in circulation as of Friday



Romfilatelia launches on Friday the postage stamps issue 'Simona Halep, the Romanian tennis ambassador', made up of one perforated souvenir sheet and one imperforated souvenir sheet in order to honor the tennis player's series of performances and especially winning the Wimbledon title. According to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Thursday, the stamp of the souvenir sheet illustrates the image of Simona Halep raising the Wimbledon 2019 trophy. The imperforated souvenir sheet, is numbered, and it presents Simona Halep's signature in gold foiling and it shows Simona Halep in the foreground, presenting the trophy to the public. In the stamp of the imperforated souvenir sheet, an image of the game is shown. Simona Halep claimed on July 13 the first Wimbledon trophy in her professional career, after winning, 6-2, 6-2 against former world number 1 Serena Williams. This is the first Wimbledon trophy won by a Romanian. The postage stamp issue will also be available in the online store: http://romfilatelia.ro/store/.