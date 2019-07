Charles De Gaulle Plaza Office Building in Bucharest Up For Sale



Charles de Gaulle Plaza office building in Piata Aviatorilor in Bucharest, held by Germany’s GLL Real Estate, is up for sale, real estate market sources say. GLL Real Estate is part of Australian Macquirie group, which manages more than AUD500 million dollars (over EUR300 million) in (...) Charles De Gaulle Plaza Office Building in Bucharest Up For Sale.Charles de Gaulle Plaza office building in Piata Aviatorilor in Bucharest, held by Germany’s GLL Real Estate, is up for sale, real estate market sources say. GLL Real Estate is part of Australian Macquirie group, which manages more than AUD500 million dollars (over EUR300 million) in (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]