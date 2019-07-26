|
|
|
(P) Invitation
Jul 26, 2019
|
|
|
|SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS
|
Iohannis to request in CSAT meeting full investigation into way institutions acted in teenager girl's disappearance
President Klaus Iohannis announced that he will request a comprehensive investigation in the meeting of Romania's Supreme Council of Defense (CSAT), due next Tuesday, the way things were handled in the case of the teenage girl killed in southern Caracal, pointing out that should it be (...)
Save the Children sounds alarm on the number of Romania's teenage mothers
The Save the Children organization sounds alarm on the high number of Romanian teenage mothers, pointing out that the country has nearly 13,000 teen first-time moms, over 3,600 two-time teenage moms and about 700 girls who have already had their third baby.
According to the organization, (...)
Wiesel Institute: New mass grave in Popricani, additional argument that Holocaust existed in Romania
The unearthing by a team with the Elie Wiesel National Institute for the Study of the Holocaust in Romania (INSHR) of a new mass grave in the Vulturi forest of the Popricani commune in the northeastern County of Iasi is an additional argument that the Holocaust existed in Romania, on Friday (...)
Japan's JTEKT Invests EUR125M In Expanding Production At Koyo Romania
Japan’s JTEKT, which holds the former factory Rulmenti Alexandria, currently known as Koyo Romania, is investing EUR125 million in expanding the production.
Lidl Romania Boasts 130 Local Suppliers for Fresh Produce
German retailer Lidl has over 130 Romanian suppliers for its fresh produce section and up to 70% of the produce it sells in summer is local, a company official said Friday.
President Iohannis to award Halep National Order "Romania's Star" decoration;ceremony to be held at Cotroceni Palace on Tuesday
President Klaus Iohannis signed on Friday the decree for the decoration of tennis player Simona Halep with the National Order "Romania's Star," in rank of Knight, with the decoration ceremony scheduled to take place on Tuesday at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.
According to (...)
Holocaust Museum to be built in area administered by Grigore Antipa Museum
Director of the Elie Wiesel National Institute for the Study of the Holocaust in Romania (INSHR) Alexandru Florian on Friday voiced confidence that the Museum of the History of the Jews and the Holocaust in Romania will be built in the space under the administration of the Grigore Antipa (...)
|