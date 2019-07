Former RBS Romania CEO Henk Paardekooper to Run First Bank



Dutch executive Henk Paardekooper, who ran RBS Romania in 2012-2014, will be taking the reins of First Bank (formerly Piraeus Bank) as of August 8, following Briton Dominic Bruynseels’ resignation after only one year on the job. Former RBS Romania CEO Henk Paardekooper to Run First Bank.Dutch executive Henk Paardekooper, who ran RBS Romania in 2012-2014, will be taking the reins of First Bank (formerly Piraeus Bank) as of August 8, following Briton Dominic Bruynseels’ resignation after only one year on the job. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]