Farmec Budgets RON26M for Investments in 2019, Three Times Last Years’ Level



Cosmetics manufacturer Farmec Cluj-Napoca, the largest local actor on the EUR1 billion perfume, personal care and makeup products of Romania, has budgeted 26 million lei (EUR5.5 milion) investments for this year, compared with RON8 milion to RON9 million in each of the two previous (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]