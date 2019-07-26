ForMin Manescu: All bilateral and extended discussions will include Schengen accession component



Foreign Affairs Minister Ramona Manescu said on Thursday that Romania’s accession to Schengen remains a priority of the Romanian diplomacy. "Evoking the period when I was MEP, I can certainly tell you that (...) all the time both [the European] Parliament and the Commission said Romania was prepared to join Schengen, from a technical and logistical point of view. (...) Practically, we function de facto as a Schengen member state, but de jure we are not regarded as such. Romania doesn’t ask anything but the observance of the Treaty, we are members with full rights, we met our commitments and we seriously continue to meet them, no one can challenge Romania’s contribution to the security space, because we are not talking only about the eastern flank of NATO, we are also talking about EU’s eastern flank," Ramona Manescu told Antena 3 private television broadcaster on Thursday. She maintained that the Romanian citizens "have all the right to get this well-deserved position of Schengen member state." "This is not something we must beg for, or be made a favour. It is provided in the Treaty and it must be observed. (...) I assure you we keep this on the agenda as priority topic, and all bilateral and extended discussions will include the Schengen accession component, we won’t stop from telling our colleagues in the EU that the Romanian citizens have the same rights," Manescu underscored, mentioning that, at present, in the Council half of the states support Romania’s accession to the free movement area, and the others oppose. The Foreign Minister also pointed out that the Strategic Partnership with the US must remain the central focus of the Romanian diplomacy. She also showed that Romania has the same position towards Russia as NATO and the EU. "Romania’s position towards Russia starts in the first place from the vicinity we are in, but it is also part of the EU’s position regarding Russia, as we are part of the EU, we must get in line with EU’s stand. I am referring to sanctions, to certain limitations that we have in the dialogue and cooperation with Russia and I am particularly referring to the firm position we have as EU member, which we have always had, of observing the international legislative framework. We don’t ask too much from Russia as an actor on the geopolitical stage if we ask them to respect the international legislative framework. (...) It is the principle which we start from and which we cannot fail to keep not even for Russia, which is here, close to us. We have no reason to make an exception, because nothing is negotiable in this story," Ramona Manescu said. According to the Minister, the relation with Russia represents "a key point in the stability in the area, in securing NATO’s eastern flank, in the manner in which we can further manage the discussions in the Black Sea. "The threats and gestures which Russia has repeatedly done in the Black Sea space, from a military stand, have been sanctioned all the time. (...) Both NATO and the EU have the same discourse. Romania cannot have a different discourse, because it is both part of the EU and NATO, and we are at the Black Sea," she added. Manescu also said that she expected "the energy diplomacy to have its word," in regards to the resources in the Black Sea. "Our desire is for a partner such as Exxon to stay here and continue to work together as much and as well as possible. This entails our making some steps in an expected direction. I believe things will settle in the end, enter the right track and I even want to clarify this position shortly and the US partners must be convinced that we’ll be keeping the same line. (...) Mrs PM wants this as well," Manescu said. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Antonia Nita; EN - author: Adina Panaitescu, editor: Rodica State) ForMin Manescu: All bilateral and extended discussions will include Schengen accession component.Foreign Affairs Minister Ramona Manescu said on Thursday that Romania’s accession to Schengen remains a priority of the Romanian diplomacy. "Evoking the period when I was MEP, I can certainly tell you that (...) all the time both [the European] Parliament and the Commission said Romania was prepared to join Schengen, from a technical and logistical point of view. (...) Practically, we function de facto as a Schengen member state, but de jure we are not regarded as such. Romania doesn’t ask anything but the observance of the Treaty, we are members with full rights, we met our commitments and we seriously continue to meet them, no one can challenge Romania’s contribution to the security space, because we are not talking only about the eastern flank of NATO, we are also talking about EU’s eastern flank," Ramona Manescu told Antena 3 private television broadcaster on Thursday. She maintained that the Romanian citizens "have all the right to get this well-deserved position of Schengen member state." "This is not something we must beg for, or be made a favour. It is provided in the Treaty and it must be observed. (...) I assure you we keep this on the agenda as priority topic, and all bilateral and extended discussions will include the Schengen accession component, we won’t stop from telling our colleagues in the EU that the Romanian citizens have the same rights," Manescu underscored, mentioning that, at present, in the Council half of the states support Romania’s accession to the free movement area, and the others oppose. The Foreign Minister also pointed out that the Strategic Partnership with the US must remain the central focus of the Romanian diplomacy. She also showed that Romania has the same position towards Russia as NATO and the EU. "Romania’s position towards Russia starts in the first place from the vicinity we are in, but it is also part of the EU’s position regarding Russia, as we are part of the EU, we must get in line with EU’s stand. I am referring to sanctions, to certain limitations that we have in the dialogue and cooperation with Russia and I am particularly referring to the firm position we have as EU member, which we have always had, of observing the international legislative framework. We don’t ask too much from Russia as an actor on the geopolitical stage if we ask them to respect the international legislative framework. (...) It is the principle which we start from and which we cannot fail to keep not even for Russia, which is here, close to us. We have no reason to make an exception, because nothing is negotiable in this story," Ramona Manescu said. According to the Minister, the relation with Russia represents "a key point in the stability in the area, in securing NATO’s eastern flank, in the manner in which we can further manage the discussions in the Black Sea. "The threats and gestures which Russia has repeatedly done in the Black Sea space, from a military stand, have been sanctioned all the time. (...) Both NATO and the EU have the same discourse. Romania cannot have a different discourse, because it is both part of the EU and NATO, and we are at the Black Sea," she added. Manescu also said that she expected "the energy diplomacy to have its word," in regards to the resources in the Black Sea. "Our desire is for a partner such as Exxon to stay here and continue to work together as much and as well as possible. This entails our making some steps in an expected direction. I believe things will settle in the end, enter the right track and I even want to clarify this position shortly and the US partners must be convinced that we’ll be keeping the same line. (...) Mrs PM wants this as well," Manescu said. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Antonia Nita; EN - author: Adina Panaitescu, editor: Rodica State) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Iohannis to request in CSAT meeting full investigation into way institutions acted in teenager girl's disappearance President Klaus Iohannis announced that he will request a comprehensive investigation in the meeting of Romania's Supreme Council of Defense (CSAT), due next Tuesday, the way things were handled in the case of the teenage girl killed in southern Caracal, pointing out that should it be (...)



Save the Children sounds alarm on the number of Romania's teenage mothers The Save the Children organization sounds alarm on the high number of Romanian teenage mothers, pointing out that the country has nearly 13,000 teen first-time moms, over 3,600 two-time teenage moms and about 700 girls who have already had their third baby. According to the organization, (...)



Wiesel Institute: New mass grave in Popricani, additional argument that Holocaust existed in Romania The unearthing by a team with the Elie Wiesel National Institute for the Study of the Holocaust in Romania (INSHR) of a new mass grave in the Vulturi forest of the Popricani commune in the northeastern County of Iasi is an additional argument that the Holocaust existed in Romania, on Friday (...)



Japan's JTEKT Invests EUR125M In Expanding Production At Koyo Romania Japan’s JTEKT, which holds the former factory Rulmenti Alexandria, currently known as Koyo Romania, is investing EUR125 million in expanding the production.



Lidl Romania Boasts 130 Local Suppliers for Fresh Produce German retailer Lidl has over 130 Romanian suppliers for its fresh produce section and up to 70% of the produce it sells in summer is local, a company official said Friday.



President Iohannis to award Halep National Order "Romania's Star" decoration;ceremony to be held at Cotroceni Palace on Tuesday President Klaus Iohannis signed on Friday the decree for the decoration of tennis player Simona Halep with the National Order "Romania's Star," in rank of Knight, with the decoration ceremony scheduled to take place on Tuesday at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace. According to (...)



Holocaust Museum to be built in area administered by Grigore Antipa Museum Director of the Elie Wiesel National Institute for the Study of the Holocaust in Romania (INSHR) Alexandru Florian on Friday voiced confidence that the Museum of the History of the Jews and the Holocaust in Romania will be built in the space under the administration of the Grigore Antipa (...)

