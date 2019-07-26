 
Swimmer David Popovici, judoka Alexandra Pasca win more medals for Romania at EYOF 2019
Swimmer David Popovici, judoka Alexandra Pasca win more medals for Romania at EYOF 2019.
Romanian swimmer David Popovici won the silver medal on Thursday in the men’s 50m freestyle event, while judoka Alexandra-Maria Pasca won the bronze in the girls’ 52kg category at the 2019 Youth Summer Olympic Festival (FOTE) in Baku. Popovici, a 100m freestyle gold medallist, clocked in at 23.03, arriving after the Polish Mateusz Chowaniec, 22.91. Alexandra-Maria Pasca took the bronze in the 52kg category after defeating British Tatum Keen. She also defeated Greek M. Sofikiti and German Bianca Bauer, but lost the semi-final to Dutch Elin Henninger. Romania has won three gold medals in Baku: Georgiana Lavinia Antuca in the girls’ 46-kg wrestling event; Giorgia-Barbara Hagianu in the girls’ 40-kg judo event, and David Popovici in the 100 m freestyle swimming race; four silver medals: Ana-Maria Pirvu in the girls’ 49-kg judo event; Robert-Alexandru Matei in the boys’ 50-kg judo event; the women’s artistic gymnastics team (Antonia Duta, Silviana Maria Sfiringu-Gheorghe and Ioana Andreea Stanciulescu), and swimmer David Popovici in the 50m free-style event, and one bronze: Alexandra-Maria Pasca in the girls’ 50kg judo event. Romania has lined up 103 athletes aged 14 to 18 for the 15th edition of the European Youth Summer Olympic Festival, in Baku, Azerbaijan, July 21-27. They compete in artistic gymnastics, athletics, cycling, handball, judo, swimming, volleyball, tennis and wrestling events, nine of the ten sports in the competition that also include basketball. AGERPRES (RO-editor: Mihai Tenea; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

