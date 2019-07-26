Survey: A Quarter Of Youths Aged 18 To 25 Consider Taking Out Mortgage Loans In The Coming Year
A quarter of youths aged 18 to 25 say they are considering taking out mortgage loans in the coming year, with 13% of youths having already contracted this type of loan, according to an Ipsos MORI survey ordered by UK group International Personal Finance (IPF), which operated Provident Financial (...)
