Japan’s JTEKT Invests EUR125M In Expanding Production At Koyo Romania



Japan's JTEKT, which holds the former factory Rulmenti Alexandria, currently known as Koyo Romania, is investing EUR125 million in expanding the production. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]