Lidl Romania Boasts 130 Local Suppliers for Fresh Produce



German retailer Lidl has over 130 Romanian suppliers for its fresh produce section and up to 70% of the produce it sells in summer is local, a company official said Friday. Lidl Romania Boasts 130 Local Suppliers for Fresh Produce.German retailer Lidl has over 130 Romanian suppliers for its fresh produce section and up to 70% of the produce it sells in summer is local, a company official said Friday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]