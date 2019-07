Lender Banca Transilvania, DIY Retailer Dedeman Sign New Partnership



Romanian lender Banca Transilvania (BT) and do-it-yourself retailer Dedeman have concluded a new partnership which enables the purchase of products from Dedeman stores, in instalments, through BT’s consumer finance firm BT Direct, Banca Transilvania representatives said in a press (...) Lender Banca Transilvania, DIY Retailer Dedeman Sign New Partnership.Romanian lender Banca Transilvania (BT) and do-it-yourself retailer Dedeman have concluded a new partnership which enables the purchase of products from Dedeman stores, in instalments, through BT’s consumer finance firm BT Direct, Banca Transilvania representatives said in a press (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]