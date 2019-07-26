President Iohannis to award Halep National Order "Romania’s Star" decoration;ceremony to be held at Cotroceni Palace on Tuesday



President Klaus Iohannis signed on Friday the decree for the decoration of tennis player Simona Halep with the National Order "Romania's Star," in rank of Knight, with the decoration ceremony scheduled to take place on Tuesday at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace. According to a Presidential Administration release, the head of state decided to award this distinction to Simona Halep as a sign of "high appreciation and recognition for winning the Wimbledon 2019 women's singles tournament, for her exceptional sports results which she obtained throughout the career, for being ranked among the best tennis players of the world, as well as for her talent, dedication, devotion and professionalism in the service of promoting the Romanian sports at international level and popularising tennis among the young generation of athletes." The decoration ceremony will take place on Tuesday at 12:00hrs, at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu)