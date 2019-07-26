Iohannis to request in CSAT meeting full investigation into way institutions acted in teenager girl’s disappearance



President Klaus Iohannis announced that he will request a comprehensive investigation in the meeting of Romania's Supreme Council of Defense (CSAT), due next Tuesday, the way things were handled in the case of the teenage girl killed in southern Caracal, pointing out that should it be proven that wrong or delayed action has been taken, the guilty will have to be severely punished. "The President of Romania, Mr Klaus Iohannis, is deeply saddened by the tragedy at Caracal and is outraged that due to certain malfunctions the responsible authorities have failed to save a teenager who has lost her life in dramatic conditions. The circumstances in which the killer acted must be urgently clarified. The Romanian President will request in the Supreme Council of Defense meeting, which will take place on Tuesday, July 30, a full investigation on the way each responsible institution acted in this case," shows a press release issued by the Presidency sent to Agerpres on Friday. According to the cited source, if it is proven that the wrong or delayed measures were taken, the guilty will have to be severely punished. Moreover, all the issues that will be identified must be quickly resolved, because the citizens' safety must be guaranteed by the state institutions, the cited source specifies. On Friday morning police searched a man's home in the city of Caracal in relation to a 15-year-old girl's disappearance. On Wednesday, the minor called three times to emergency number 112, saying she was seized by a man, but the authorities failed to identify where she was. At the man's home, a car mechanic by profession, they found remnants that seem to be of a human nature. Thus, bones were identified in a barrel, but also jewels that seem to belong to the girl gone missing on July 24th. Police officers also take into consideration that the barrel may contain the remnants of another girl who disappeared two months ago in that area.AGERPRES(RO - editor: Georgiana Tanasescu, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican)

