PM Dancila: I am currently considering calling a referendum to toughen punishment for crime, viol, pedophilia



Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on Saturday stated that she is currently analyzing the possibility of calling a referendum to toughen punishment for crime, viol, pedophilia. "I am currently considering calling a referendum to ask for the Romanians' opinion in relation to the idea of toughening the punishment for crime, viol, pedophilia," said the PM< in a statement at the Victoria Governmental Palace. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - editor: Cristina Zaharia) PM Dancila: I am currently considering calling a referendum to toughen punishment for crime, viol, pedophilia.Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on Saturday stated that she is currently analyzing the possibility of calling a referendum to toughen punishment for crime, viol, pedophilia. "I am currently considering calling a referendum to ask for the Romanians' opinion in relation to the idea of toughening the punishment for crime, viol, pedophilia," said the PM< in a statement at the Victoria Governmental Palace. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - editor: Cristina Zaharia) [Read the article in Agerpres]