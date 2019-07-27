EYOF2019: New medals for swimmer David Popovici, gymnasts Silviana Sfiringu, Ioana Stanciulescu



Swimmer David Popovici and gymnasts Silviana Sfiringu and Ioana Stanciulescu have won new medals for Romania in the 6th day of the European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF) 2019 in Baku. After winning the gold medal in the 100 m freestyle event and silver in the 50 m freestyle event, swimmer David Popovici reached the podium for the third time in Baku, after scoring 1:50:93 in the 200 m freestyle event. The Romanian athlete won the silver medal this time, as the gold medal went to British swimmer Edward Mildred (1:49.33). In the artistic gymnastics competition, Silviana Sfiringu won the bronze medal (13.983 points,) in vault. Ioana Stanciulescu also won the bronze medal in parallel bars, scoring 13.366 points. On the same day, Romania's national volley team qualified for the final after defeating the Italian national team in the semifinals, by 3-2 (20-25, 25-23, 25-21, 16-25, 15-13). In the final, Romania will meat Russia. Romania won three medals in Baku so far, in wrestling - Georgiana Lavinia Antuca, 46-kg category, judo - Giorgia-Barbara Hagianu, 40-kg category, and swimming David Popovici, 100 m freestyle, five silver ones, in judo, Ana-Maria Pirvu (49 kg category) and Robert-Alexandru Matei (50 kg category), artistic gymnastics, the Romanian team (Irina Antonia Duta, Silviana Maria Sfiringu-Gheorghe and Ioana Andreea Stanciulescu) and in swimming, David Popovici (50 m freestyle, 200 m freestyle) and three bronze ones belonging to judoka Alexandra-Maria Pasca (52 kg category) and gymnasts Silviana Sfiringu (vault), Ioana Stanciulescu (parallel bars). Romania is represented by 103 athletes in the 15th edition of the EYOF, scheduled for July 21-27 in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan. The athletes have aged between 14 and 18, and they are going to participate in the athleticism, cycling, artists gymnastics, handball, swimming, judo, fighting, tennis and volley events, eight of the ten sports in the competition.AGERPRES (RO - editor: Marius Tone; EN - editor: Cristina Zaharia)

