"THE CARACAL CASE" ​Murder of teenage girls shocks Romania as people accuse failed state



The presumed murder of a teenage girl from the countryside east of Bucharest, who could not been saved despite her having called for help repeatedly, has shocked Romania for the past several days. The case, which comes after the disappearance of another girl in that part of the country, led to calls for government dismissal and accusations that measures by the governing party and other authorities have led to a failed state who can't defend its citizens.