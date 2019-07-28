 
July 28, 2019

"THE CARACAL CASE" ​Murder of teenage girls shocks Romania as people accuse failed state
Jul 28, 2019

The presumed murder of a teenage girl from the countryside east of Bucharest, who could not been saved despite her having called for help repeatedly, has shocked Romania for the past several days. The case, which comes after the disappearance of another girl in that part of the country, led to calls for government dismissal and accusations that measures by the governing party and other authorities have led to a failed state who can’t defend its citizens.

Financial Analysts See Leu Falling to 4.82 Units vs Euro in 12 Months, Inflation at 4.05% Seven out of ten analysts expect the Romanian leu to depreciate to an average 4.8262 lei to the euro over the next 12 months, while inflation is seen averaging 4.05% over the same horizon.

Vodafone Romania To Appoint New Executive Board after UPC Acquisition Telecom operator Vodafone Romania will appoint a new executive team as of August 1 following Vodafone's acquisition of UPC Romania. Executive members will report to Murielle Lorilloux, CEO of the two companies.

As teenager&#39;s suspect rapist-murderer confesses, Romania&#39;s leaders clash Details about the grim fate of the teenage girl who was reportedly abducted, raped and murdered in Caracal, South Romania last week emerged on Sunday as the suspect murderer, a local, confessed about killing two girls. Meanwhile, as public outrage gives little signs of cooling down, (...)

UPC Romania CEO Mihnea Radulescu To Run B2B Unit of New Vodafone/UPC Entity UPC Romania chief executive officer Mihnea Radulescu will become head of the business division of the new fixed and mobile communication group created after the completion of the acquisition of the cable TV operator by Vodafone, the second leading actor on the local mobile telephony market, (...)

Real Estate Developer One United Valued at EUR270M After Sale of 8% for EUR22.7M Real estate developer One United Properties, one of the largest in Bucharest, has sold an 8% stake to a group of Romanian individual investors for EUR22.7 milion. This values the group held by Victor Capitanu and Andrei Diaconescu at EUR270 (...)

B Braun Expects to Start Production at Romanian Facility in 2021 The local subsidiary of Germany’s B Braun, which specializes in medical services and products, has set the deadline for the completion of the EUR120 milion investment in Sanandrei near Timisoara and expects the first irrigation solutions to leave the new plant in August (...)

Caracal criminal case: Suspect Dinca's lawyer says client admitted to murdering both girls Lawyer Alexandru Bogdan asserted that Gheorghe Dinca admitted on Sunday to his murder deeds in both 15-year-old Alexandra Macesanu case, and in the case of the 18-year-old girl Luiza Melencu who has disappeared in April 2019. "Deeds were admitted. It is about the facts already known. There (...)

 

