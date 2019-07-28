Caracal criminal case: Suspect Dinca’s lawyer says client admitted to murdering both girls



Lawyer Alexandru Bogdan asserted that Gheorghe Dinca admitted on Sunday to his murder deeds in both 15-year-old Alexandra Macesanu case, and in the case of the 18-year-old girl Luiza Melencu who has disappeared in April 2019. "Deeds were admitted. It is about the facts already known. There are no other data. (...) It is about the two girls. He admitted to his deeds, obviously. (...) There are no other murders," the lawyer said. The lawyer announced that searches in the case go on on Sunday at another location. When asked what made the suspect to confess, the lawyer answered:"I know nothing on these aspects, I only know he admitted to them." Alexandra Macesanu of Dobrosloveni commune, Olt County has disappeared on Wednesday after heading for the city of Caracal hitchhiking. She called three times the Emergency number 112 saying she was being sequestered by a man, yet the authorities couldn’t manage to identify her whereabouts. The investigators barely commenced the home search of the 66-year-old suspect at 6 am on Friday, about 19 hours since her phone calls. Luiza Mihaela Melencu, aged 18 from Diosti commune, Dolj County (both counties in southern Romania) had disappeared mid-April after telling her family she was heading for the same city of Caracal to get some money from an ATM. According to her mother, when calling the police to tell them that her daughter was missing, the police told the woman that since her daughter was a grown-up, perhaps she left with a boyfriend, a "prince charming".AGERPRES(RO - editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author, editor: Maria Voican) Caracal criminal case: Suspect Dinca’s lawyer says client admitted to murdering both girls.Lawyer Alexandru Bogdan asserted that Gheorghe Dinca admitted on Sunday to his murder deeds in both 15-year-old Alexandra Macesanu case, and in the case of the 18-year-old girl Luiza Melencu who has disappeared in April 2019. "Deeds were admitted. It is about the facts already known. There are no other data. (...) It is about the two girls. He admitted to his deeds, obviously. (...) There are no other murders," the lawyer said. The lawyer announced that searches in the case go on on Sunday at another location. When asked what made the suspect to confess, the lawyer answered:"I know nothing on these aspects, I only know he admitted to them." Alexandra Macesanu of Dobrosloveni commune, Olt County has disappeared on Wednesday after heading for the city of Caracal hitchhiking. She called three times the Emergency number 112 saying she was being sequestered by a man, yet the authorities couldn’t manage to identify her whereabouts. The investigators barely commenced the home search of the 66-year-old suspect at 6 am on Friday, about 19 hours since her phone calls. Luiza Mihaela Melencu, aged 18 from Diosti commune, Dolj County (both counties in southern Romania) had disappeared mid-April after telling her family she was heading for the same city of Caracal to get some money from an ATM. According to her mother, when calling the police to tell them that her daughter was missing, the police told the woman that since her daughter was a grown-up, perhaps she left with a boyfriend, a "prince charming".AGERPRES(RO - editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Financial Analysts See Leu Falling to 4.82 Units vs Euro in 12 Months, Inflation at 4.05% Seven out of ten analysts expect the Romanian leu to depreciate to an average 4.8262 lei to the euro over the next 12 months, while inflation is seen averaging 4.05% over the same horizon.



Vodafone Romania To Appoint New Executive Board after UPC Acquisition Telecom operator Vodafone Romania will appoint a new executive team as of August 1 following Vodafone's acquisition of UPC Romania. Executive members will report to Murielle Lorilloux, CEO of the two companies.



As teenager's suspect rapist-murderer confesses, Romania's leaders clash Details about the grim fate of the teenage girl who was reportedly abducted, raped and murdered in Caracal, South Romania last week emerged on Sunday as the suspect murderer, a local, confessed about killing two girls. Meanwhile, as public outrage gives little signs of cooling down, (...)



UPC Romania CEO Mihnea Radulescu To Run B2B Unit of New Vodafone/UPC Entity UPC Romania chief executive officer Mihnea Radulescu will become head of the business division of the new fixed and mobile communication group created after the completion of the acquisition of the cable TV operator by Vodafone, the second leading actor on the local mobile telephony market, (...)



Real Estate Developer One United Valued at EUR270M After Sale of 8% for EUR22.7M Real estate developer One United Properties, one of the largest in Bucharest, has sold an 8% stake to a group of Romanian individual investors for EUR22.7 milion. This values the group held by Victor Capitanu and Andrei Diaconescu at EUR270 (...)



B Braun Expects to Start Production at Romanian Facility in 2021 The local subsidiary of Germany’s B Braun, which specializes in medical services and products, has set the deadline for the completion of the EUR120 milion investment in Sanandrei near Timisoara and expects the first irrigation solutions to leave the new plant in August (...)



Fruit exports down 18.1 pct January through April 2019 Romania exported January through April of 2019 eatable fruit worth EUR 11.1 million, down by 18.1 pct as compared to last year's similar period, the data released by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) read. The imports saw EUR 221.1 million (minus 12.8 pct), thus resulting into (...)

