Fruit exports down 18.1 pct January through April 2019



Romania exported January through April of 2019 eatable fruit worth EUR 11.1 million, down by 18.1 pct as compared to last year's similar period, the data released by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) read. The imports saw EUR 221.1 million (minus 12.8 pct), thus resulting into a EUR 210 million deficit. Out of the total eatable fruit exports, 85.6 pct headed for countries with the European Union (worth EUR 9.5 million), namely to Italy (EUR 2.3 million), the Netherlands (EUR 2 million) and France (EUR 1.3 million). As for the imports, 80.7 pct (EUR 178.6 million) came from the EU countries, most of which from Greece (EUR 36.5 million), Germany (EUR 28.2 million) and the Netherlands (EUR 26.8 million).AGERPRES(RO - author: Nicoleta Gherasi, editor: Mihaela Dicu; EN - author, editor: Maria Voican)