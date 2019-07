B Braun Expects to Start Production at Romanian Facility in 2021



The local subsidiary of Germany's B Braun, which specializes in medical services and products, has set the deadline for the completion of the EUR120 milion investment in Sanandrei near Timisoara and expects the first irrigation solutions to leave the new plant in August (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]