Real Estate Developer One United Valued at EUR270M After Sale of 8% for EUR22.7M



Real estate developer One United Properties, one of the largest in Bucharest, has sold an 8% stake to a group of Romanian individual investors for EUR22.7 milion. This values the group held by Victor Capitanu and Andrei Diaconescu at EUR270 (...) Real Estate Developer One United Valued at EUR270M After Sale of 8% for EUR22.7M.Real estate developer One United Properties, one of the largest in Bucharest, has sold an 8% stake to a group of Romanian individual investors for EUR22.7 milion. This values the group held by Victor Capitanu and Andrei Diaconescu at EUR270 (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]