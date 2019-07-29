As teenager's suspect rapist-murderer confesses, Romania's leaders clash



Details about the grim fate of the teenage girl who was reportedly abducted, raped and murdered in Caracal, South Romania last week emerged on Sunday as the suspect murderer, a local, confessed about killing two girls. Meanwhile, as public outrage gives little signs of cooling down, Romania’s President and prime minister clashed over the situation caused by authorities’ lack of efficient response. As teenager's suspect rapist-murderer confesses, Romania's leaders clash.Details about the grim fate of the teenage girl who was reportedly abducted, raped and murdered in Caracal, South Romania last week emerged on Sunday as the suspect murderer, a local, confessed about killing two girls. Meanwhile, as public outrage gives little signs of cooling down, Romania’s President and prime minister clashed over the situation caused by authorities’ lack of efficient response. [Read the article in HotNews]