UPC Romania CEO Mihnea Radulescu To Run B2B Unit of New Vodafone/UPC Entity



UPC Romania chief executive officer Mihnea Radulescu will become head of the business division of the new fixed and mobile communication group created after the completion of the acquisition of the cable TV operator by Vodafone, the second leading actor on the local mobile telephony market, (...)