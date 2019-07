Financial Analysts See Leu Falling to 4.82 Units vs Euro in 12 Months, Inflation at 4.05%



Seven out of ten analysts expect the Romanian leu to depreciate to an average 4.8262 lei to the euro over the next 12 months, while inflation is seen averaging 4.05% over the same horizon. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]