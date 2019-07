Vodafone Romania To Appoint New Executive Board after UPC Acquisition



Telecom operator Vodafone Romania will appoint a new executive team as of August 1 following Vodafone's acquisition of UPC Romania. Executive members will report to Murielle Lorilloux, CEO of the two companies.