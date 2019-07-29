Head of Romania's special telecoms service resigns in wake of murder scandal
The head of Romania’s Special Telecommunications Service (STS), which is a military and security institution, resigned on Monday in the wake of a major scandal caused by the murder of a teenage girl last week. STS head Ionel Vasilca said however that he did not resign because of guilt, but in order to protect the prestige of the service.
