Badea, ASF: Assets Managed By Private Pension Funds Grow 7.28% in 1Q



Total assets under management by private pension funds in Romania reached RON53.21 billion (EUR11.17 billion) at the end of the first quarter, 7.28% higher compared with end-December 2018, said Leonardo Badea, head of Romania's Financial Supervision Authority (...) Badea, ASF: Assets Managed By Private Pension Funds Grow 7.28% in 1Q.Total assets under management by private pension funds in Romania reached RON53.21 billion (EUR11.17 billion) at the end of the first quarter, 7.28% higher compared with end-December 2018, said Leonardo Badea, head of Romania's Financial Supervision Authority (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]