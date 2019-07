Rompetrol Rafinare Invests $1.9M in Vega Refinery Upgrade



Rompetrol Rafinare, a member of KMG International, will upgrade, in the near future, the central heating system at its Vega refinery in Ploiesti in a $1.9 million investment. Rompetrol Rafinare Invests $1.9M in Vega Refinery Upgrade.Rompetrol Rafinare, a member of KMG International, will upgrade, in the near future, the central heating system at its Vega refinery in Ploiesti in a $1.9 million investment. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]