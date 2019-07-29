Allianz Services, Allianz Partners Lease 9,000 Sqm Of Office Space Within Globalworth Campus In Bucharest



Allianz Services and Allianz Partners, divisions of Germany's Allianz Group in Romania, have leased 9,200 square meters of office space within Globalworth Campus business park in capital Bucharest, developed by Globalworth Real Estate Investments, the largest office building owner on the local (...)