Medicover Posts 40% Higher Revenue, of EUR59M, In Romania In 1H/2019



Swedish-held private medical service provider, present in Romania with Medicover medical chain and the Synevo laboratory division, reported a turnover of EUR59.3 million in the first six months of 2019, up 40.5% compared with the same period a year (...) Medicover Posts 40% Higher Revenue, of EUR59M, In Romania In 1H/2019.Swedish-held private medical service provider, present in Romania with Medicover medical chain and the Synevo laboratory division, reported a turnover of EUR59.3 million in the first six months of 2019, up 40.5% compared with the same period a year (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]