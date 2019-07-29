Romania's Constitutional Court says controversial changes to Criminal Code are unconstitutional



A series of controversial changes brought by the governing coalition to the Criminal Code and Criminal Procedure Codes of Romania are unconstitutional, the Constitutional Court (CCR) ruled on Monday, according to court sources. The long-expected ruling comes after 7 delays and marks the second time the court says changing criminal law is not constitutional.

UPDATE Shortly after the Court decision, President Klaus Iohannis urged the governing coalition to stop attempting to change the criminal laws and try to reverse the "toxic changes already made to the laws of justice, which proved to be attacks to the security of citizens".

