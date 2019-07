Commercial Vehicle Registrations In Romania Inch Up 0.9% YoY In June 2019



New commercial vehicle registrations in Romania inched up 0.9% on the year in June 2019, and the European market saw a 2.8% increase, data from the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA) showed Monday. Commercial Vehicle Registrations In Romania Inch Up 0.9% YoY In June 2019.New commercial vehicle registrations in Romania inched up 0.9% on the year in June 2019, and the European market saw a 2.8% increase, data from the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA) showed Monday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]