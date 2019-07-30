TeraPlast Group Turnover Grows 23% in 1H, to RON416M



TeraPlast Group, the largest Romanian producer of construction materials, posted a 23% growth in turnover in the first half of 2019, to over RON416 million, due to regional expansion, distribution network growth and client portfolio (...) TeraPlast Group Turnover Grows 23% in 1H, to RON416M.TeraPlast Group, the largest Romanian producer of construction materials, posted a 23% growth in turnover in the first half of 2019, to over RON416 million, due to regional expansion, distribution network growth and client portfolio (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]