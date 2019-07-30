Romanian Interior minister Nicolae Moga resigns after 6 days in office in wake of murder case
Jul 30, 2019
Romanian Interior minister Nicolae Moga resigns after 6 days in office in wake of murder case.
Romania's Interior minister Nicolae Moga announced his resignation on Tuesday, after only 6 days in office. His resignation comes less than an hour before a session of the Supreme Defence Council (CSAT), which he was due to attend, on the "Caracal case" in which a teenage girl was murdered as authorities failed to respond to her calls for help.
[Read the article in HotNews]
- UPDATE President Iohannis approved on Tuesday afternoon the naming of deputy PM Mihai Fifor as interim Interior minister in wake of Moga's departure.