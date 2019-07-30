Romanian Interior minister Nicolae Moga resigns after 6 days in office in wake of murder case



Romania's Interior minister Nicolae Moga announced his resignation on Tuesday, after only 6 days in office. His resignation comes less than an hour before a session of the Supreme Defence Council (CSAT), which he was due to attend, on the "Caracal case" in which a teenage girl was murdered as authorities failed to respond to her calls for help.

UPDATE President Iohannis approved on Tuesday afternoon the naming of deputy PM Mihai Fifor as interim Interior minister in wake of Moga's departure.

