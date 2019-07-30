Supreme Defence Council due to convene as new revelations emerge about Caracal murder case that shocked Romania
Jul 30, 2019
Romania’s Supreme Defence Council (CSAT), which reunites top defense and security officials, is due to convene on Tuesday to discuss reports on the crisis caused by the murder of a teenage girl in Caracal, South Romania, whom alerted authorities failed to prevent. The session comes as new information continues to emerge about the fate of the girl, shocking a nation as goverment authorities seek blame among opponents.
