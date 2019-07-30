Supreme Defence Council due to convene as new revelations emerge about Caracal murder case that shocked Romania



​Romania's Supreme Defence Council (CSAT), which reunites top defense and security officials, is due to convene on Tuesday to discuss reports on the crisis caused by the murder of a teenage girl in Caracal, South Romania, whom alerted authorities failed to prevent. The session comes as new information continues to emerge about the fate of the girl, shocking a nation as goverment authorities seek blame among opponents.