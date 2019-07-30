Hidroelectrica Seeks to Upgrade Vidraru Power Plant for EUR82M



Romanian state-owned hydropower producer Hidroelectrica has received five bids for upgrades to its Vidraru power plant estimated to cost EUR82 million plus VAT, the company said Tuesday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]